ASU plumbing problems causing students to avoid dorms

TEMPE, AZ — ASU says there was a pipe leak at Best Hall and separately, a sewer backup in Hayden West. While ASU says they are addressing the issues, ABC15 spoke to students who say they are trying to avoid the bathrooms altogether.

For some students, moving into dorms on the ASU campus wasn't the greatest experience.

"I came back, showers on the second floor flooded... not draining whatsoever," says Logan Kerr, freshman living at Best Hall.

Freshman Logan Kerr tells ABC15 since he moved into Best Hall, there's been a host of problems.

"Of the three toilets we have, we still have only one working. The other two haven't worked whatsoever and now, since two days ago, the only working toilet we have is flooding... leaking from the ceiling and coming down," says Kerr.

Another student is part of a group text with others at Hayden West.

"I guess the third floor started leaking and then, the plumbing issue with water burst out of the wall," says Jacob Candelario, freshman living at Hayden West.

ABC15 reached out to ASU about these concerns. They say the pipe leak at Best Hall closed some bathrooms until facilities management could identify the source. As for Hayden West, ASU says the sewer backup impacted three students who have been relocated for now.

"I went to college. I understand dorms and occupants of dorms and that these bathrooms go through hell and back, but not on the first day," says Joe Mulligan, parent.

Joe Mulligan says he took these photos while helping his son move in on August 13th and that calls to maintenance haven't helped much.

"I reached out to the Phoenix Department of Health because that's in my opinion, what this has become. This has become a public health issue," says Mulligan.

For now, some students are finding other places to shower.

"I just hope they fix it... either that, or just condemn the whole building," says Kerr.