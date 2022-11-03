ASU kicks off 'Salute to Service' campaign

Arizona State University will be celebrating current and former military members with special events now through November 11.

This year's Salute to Service events includes a family weekend, a football game and other events for the school and community.

On Wednesday, hundreds of ASU's ROTC students from different branches ran together to celebrate veterans and their sacrifices.

"This is the first joint Salute to Service run with all the services," said Lt. Col. Erich Schneider, a professor of military science.

"What I think is cool is we spend a lot of time training but not with each other -- Army, Navy, Marine, Air Force -- it's nice to get everyone together for once and focus on the group, focus on the veterans in the community," he added.

Wednesday's 3-mile ended at Sun Devil Stadium at the Pat Tillman statue.

Cadets told ABC15 they were motivated by the experience.

"It shows our appreciation for those who are serving or who have served our country," said Ruby Torres, an Army cadet.

"It's very important to see the Pat Tillman statue and to see other forces to say we are brothers and sisters in the professional arms," said Nathan Senio, an Air Force cadet. "I can't imagine a better way to give our thanks."