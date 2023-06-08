ASU hails entrance into elite group of research schools as sign of its growth

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona now has two universities that belong to a premier organization made up of the nation’s leading research schools.

Arizona State University this month was one of the six schools selected as the newest members of the Association of American Universities, which was founded in 1900 with 12 public and private institutions and now has 71, including two in Canada. ASU joins the University of Arizona, which has been a member since 1985.

Membership in the AAU is by invitation only and is based on quantitative indicators. ASU said joining the group demonstrates its leadership and performance in research and academics, and President Michael Crow said it reflects the maturation of the university.

“From deep space to deep in the oceans, we are a university designed for discovery, interdisciplinary research and innovation,” Crow said in a statement.

