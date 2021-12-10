Arrest made after Quran found damaged at Arizona State University

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University Police say an arrest has been made after vandalism, including damage to a Quran, was discovered at a university interfaith reflection room.

Wesley Waggoner was arrested around 8 p.m. Thursday after causing damage at Hayden Library on the Tempe campus, police say.

Waggoner is also believed to be responsible for damage reported Wednesday.

An ABC15 viewer sent images showing the reported vandalism.

ABC15

He also had methamphetamine in his possession, police say.

Waggoner was charged with criminal damage and drug possession, and had two warrants out for his arrest.