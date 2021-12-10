Watch
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsTempe News

Actions

Arrest made after Quran found damaged at Arizona State University

items.[0].image.alt
MCSO
Wesley Waggoner
Posted at 9:25 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 11:59:43-05

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University Police say an arrest has been made after vandalism, including damage to a Quran, was discovered at a university interfaith reflection room.

Wesley Waggoner was arrested around 8 p.m. Thursday after causing damage at Hayden Library on the Tempe campus, police say.

Waggoner is also believed to be responsible for damage reported Wednesday.

An ABC15 viewer sent images showing the reported vandalism.

Quran vandalism

He also had methamphetamine in his possession, police say.

Waggoner was charged with criminal damage and drug possession, and had two warrants out for his arrest.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV