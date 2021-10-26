Arizona State University police need votes to win K9 grant

TEMPE, AZ — Several Arizona police departments are competing to win $25,000 for their K9 units.

The Aftermath K9 grant will be awarded to the agency that receives the most votes by Oct. 26.

Arizona State University Police told ABC15 the money would go to expanding the K9 unit or providing new equipment for the dogs.

"We have a couple of canines that specialize in bomb detection," said Adam Wolfe, a spokesperson for the ASU police department.

"We also have a therapy dog named Dutch and he's very popular among the community and he means a lot, not only to the university, but to our department," he said.

The department said they were nominated by the handler of K9 Disney, the department's first K9.

Unfortunately, Disney passed away this year but officials said they hope to continue her legacy with their new dogs.

"She's the reason we have it and we really want to honor her," said Wolfe.

To vote for one of the Arizona police department's dogs, click here.