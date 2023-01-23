Watch Now
Arizona State University police looking for suspects who robbed victim at gunpoint near Tempe campus

Similar incident was reported on Mill Avenue beforehand
Matt York/AP
FILE - In this July 25, 2018, file photo, pedestrians cross over University Avenue on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz. As concerns about the virus outbreak spread, universities all over the world are scrambling to assess the risks to their programs. One diagnosis was confirmed at ASU and another at the University of Massachusetts at Boston, which said the infected student had recently traveled to Wuhan. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Posted at 11:54 AM, Jan 23, 2023
TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred near the Tempe campus Sunday night.

Police say the incident occurred in the area of University Towers and South Forest Avenue around 10:20 p.m.

The victim was reportedly approached by three men wearing masks and dark clothes who got out of a black SUV parked south of the Towers. The suspects brandished a gun before taking off with the victim’s phone, wallet, and AirPods.

Police say the suspects got back into their vehicle and fled northbound at a high rate of speed on Forest Avenue.

A similar incident reportedly occurred on Mill Avenue just before this incident, police say.

The suspects were not known to the victim and no arrests have been made.

