Arizona State University police looking for suspects who robbed victim at gunpoint near Tempe campus

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred near the Tempe campus Sunday night.

Police say the incident occurred in the area of University Towers and South Forest Avenue around 10:20 p.m.

The victim was reportedly approached by three men wearing masks and dark clothes who got out of a black SUV parked south of the Towers. The suspects brandished a gun before taking off with the victim’s phone, wallet, and AirPods.

Police say the suspects got back into their vehicle and fled northbound at a high rate of speed on Forest Avenue.

A similar incident reportedly occurred on Mill Avenue just before this incident, police say.

The suspects were not known to the victim and no arrests have been made.