Arizona State University, Florida A&M cancel basketball game amid power outage

David Zalubowski/AP
Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Bobby Hurley
Posted at 1:21 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 15:33:06-05

TEMPE, AZ — The men’s basketball game between Florida A&M and Arizona State has been canceled due to an arena power outage.

Both teams agreed to cancel the game, originally scheduled for Tuesday at 3 p.m., after a facilities issue caused a power outage at Desert Financial Arena.

The cancellation comes as games across the country are being postponed or canceled due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

The women’s game between UC Irvine and Arizona State, originally scheduled to be played before the men’s game at Desert Financial Arena, was moved to the Sun Devils’ practice facility.

The game was not open to the public.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

