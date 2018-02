TEMPE, AZ - Police at Arizona State University say a person is in custody in connection with a threat.

On Friday night, a spokesperson for ASU Police said the suspect was detained at a location off-campus around 8 p.m.

According to officials, the threat was specifically made against Sun Devil athletics.

No additional information was immediately available.

