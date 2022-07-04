Abortion rights rally meets 4th of July event at Tempe Beach Park

TEMPE — The city of Tempe put on a unique fire show instead of the traditional fireworks ahead of the 4th of July holiday. Thousands were in attendance.

Most were here to watch the new fire show and celebrate with their families, but roughly 100 people took the opportunity to make their voices heard in post-Roe v Wade Arizona.

America is known as the land of the free and home of the brave, but not everyone in attendance felt free.

“I think based on history, this has never been the land of the free,” said Storm Glassheart.

Storm Glassheart marched through the crowd with her two little ones, 9-year-old Haili Glassheart and 5-year-old Aiden Glassheart.

“My sign says, ‘Do I look ready to be a mom?’ I think that no we’re not because we’re way too young,” said Haili.

The Glasshearts say it’s hard to celebrate Independence Day when women across the nation have lost their right to bodily autonomy.

“I think my freedom was stripped as a woman and I think a lot of people’s freedoms were,” said Storm.

At least 100 people stood alongside them for hours.

“I’m afraid that there will come a time where my daughter is going to have to take Plan B because she was assaulted, like I was, at 14, and she won’t have that option,” Storm told ABC15.

The abortion rights rally remained peaceful.

Lisa McCormick was among those enjoying the event at the lake.

“I’m sad of course because I’m a woman and I lost rights this past week, but you know I’m out here because these guys deserve to still be happy, and have celebrations and traditions,” she said.

While many in attendance celebrated America, Haili who’s just 9-years old, made her message clear.

“Why would they do that? They know that we’re little. They know that we’re small. We don’t understand this stuff yet,” Haili told ABC15.

She hopes one day politicians will listen so that living in America includes being free. Free to make a personal choice.

“We plan to continue to protest as much as possible until we get our rights back,” Storm said.