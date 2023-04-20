ABC15 talks with Tempe's incoming police chief

TEMPE, AZ — ABC15 talked with Tempe's incoming police chief just days after the city announced his hiring and discuss his plans for policing in the Valley.

When McCoy arrives in the Valley, he'll bring several years of law enforcement and military experience. His last job was in Anchorage, Alaska where he worked his way from officer to chief of police.

McCoy retired after serving the Anchorage community for 27 years.

"Over the last year, I've had that calling where I wanted to come back to law enforcement,” said McCoy.

After working as a chief diversity officer in the private sector, he's preparing a return to policing in Tempe.

McCoy describes his philosophy as one built on community policing and creating a good culture outside his department and within.

"A culture that ensures everyone is welcome and everyone is valued for their contributions. And, externally, my focus is building relationships with the community, “ said McCoy.

McCoy said he plans to handle Tempe's possible addition of a new entertainment district by working with local, state, and federal partners.

"We have to support one another. If we are going to see a large increase of activity in the city. We are going to have to rely on all our partners to really be a force multiplier,” added McCoy.

A concern from some of Tempe's officers is outdated technology or specifically their desire to stop writing tickets by hand and have the ability to use e-tickets.

"That is very good data. It is stop data. We need to know who we are stopping, why and that data can be very important in some of our criminal investigations,” added McCoy.

Officers tell ABC5 one other thing they hope for is to get their own training academy like most other agencies in the Valley.

"I am going to visit all areas of the department to hear what we are doing right, what are the gaps and that may be a gap we need to fill,” added McCoy.

McCoy starts as Tempe's police chief on June 5, 2023.