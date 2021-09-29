A shooting involving Mesa police in Tempe under investigation, police say

TEMPE, AZ — Police are investigating a reported shooting involving the Mesa Police Department in Tempe Wednesday afternoon, near College Avenue and Baseline Road.

No details about the shooting, how it started, how many people are involved, or whether anyone was injured were immediately released.

BREAKING:

Tempe PD says there’s been a shooting at Sophia Apartments, near Baseline & Mill “involving Mesa PD.”

These pics are from a community member who says he heard multiple shots. His sister saw an ambulance leave as well.

These pics are from a community member who says he heard multiple shots. His sister saw an ambulance leave as well.

A Tempe police spokesperson said in an email to ABC15 that it was assisting the Mesa Police Department and that "the scene is safe and detectives are en route."

The spokesperson said additional information would come from Mesa police. ABC15 has reached out to the Mesa Police Department for more information.

Police said people should expect heavy delays in the area.