‘A Day of Freedom’ theme at Juneteenth celebrations that provides help to those in need

TEMPE, AZ — In Tempe Saturday morning, "A Day of Freedom" was the theme for Juneteenth this year.

The company ClipDart provided free haircuts among other essentials to the homeless and financially strapped community.

This is the fifth year Kyle Parker, the founder and CEO of ClipDart, has been putting together this Juneteenth celebration.

The main draw to the event was the free haircuts being provided from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Through cosmetologists and barbers, we try to improve people's mental wellness," Parker said. "We believe that they are much more than people who cut your hair, they are people who lift your spirits and your confidence and that goes far beyond how you look. It goes to what’s inside of you."

But the haircuts are not the only part of the uplifting effort -- clothing, shoes, pet food and community organizations like One-in-Ten were on hand to help those in need.

“We are one of the only communities probably that envelop all communities because everyone has LGBT people in their community, “ said Gina Read, program director.

One-in-Ten is an organization that’s been around since 1993, helping the youth who are part of the LGBTQ community.

Parker says, "One•n•ten, a nonprofit at the event today, they helped me learn that in 2018 LGBTQ youth represented 8% of the youth population, but made up 40 to 45 percent of the homeless youth in Maricopa County. They also said LGBTQ youth (in general) is 120% more likely to experience homelessness than non-LGBTQ individuals."

“We try to do a culmination of what it means to improve your mental wellness, it’s not just one thing,” added Parker.