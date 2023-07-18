30 people displaced after mobile home fire in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe fire officials say 30 residents are displaced after a mobile home fire Monday evening.

It happened near Apache Boulevard and McClintock Drive.

Officials say it originally began as a tree fire that extended into a mobile fire that quickly spread to a second home.

The fire also impacted a power pole according to Tempe fire officials.

No injuries were reported although one person was evaluated at the scene.

Fire crews say due to the power pole damage, "12 mobile homes with approximately 30 people will be displaced."