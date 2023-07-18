Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsTempe News

Actions

30 people displaced after mobile home fire in Tempe

Apache blvd mobile home fire
ABC15/CCChopper
Apache blvd mobile home fire
Posted at 7:42 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 22:44:54-04

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe fire officials say 30 residents are displaced after a mobile home fire Monday evening.

It happened near Apache Boulevard and McClintock Drive.

Officials say it originally began as a tree fire that extended into a mobile fire that quickly spread to a second home.

The fire also impacted a power pole according to Tempe fire officials.

No injuries were reported although one person was evaluated at the scene.

Fire crews say due to the power pole damage, "12 mobile homes with approximately 30 people will be displaced."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!