200 residents evacuated during Tempe high-rise fire

TEMPE, AZ — About 200 residents had to be evacuated Sunday night after a fire sparked at a high-rise building in Tempe.

Firefighters responded to the scene at a residential building near 6th Street and Mill Avenue.

The fire was quickly upgraded to a 3rd-alarm fire which prompted more crews to respond. At one point, we're told 250 firefighters were on the scene from six different cities.

Sometime after midnight residents were allowed to reenter their homes.

Details of what sparked the fire haven't been released.

There were no injuries reported.