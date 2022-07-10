Watch Now
2-year-old boy in stable condition after near-drowning at Kiwanis Lake in Tempe

Posted at 9:18 AM, Jul 10, 2022
TEMPE, AZ — A two-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was pulled from the lake at Kiwanis Park in Tempe.

At about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Tempe police were called to the park near Rural and Baseline roads for reports of a child drowning.

When officers arrived a group of bystanders had already pulled the boy out of the water and started CPR.

Tempe Fire rushed the boy to a hospital for treatment. He was listed in stable condition, according to Tempe PD.

It is unknown why the boy was in the water or if his parents/guardians were with him.

No other details have been released.

