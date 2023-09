TEMPE, AZ — A $2.4 million winning "The Pick" ticket was sold in Tempe recently for Saturday night's drawing!

The ticket was sold at the QuikTrip at Price Road and Southern Avenue, according to an Arizona Lottery official.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were: 8, 12, 19, 23, 34, 44.

The estimated jackpot for Monday's Powerball drawing is $522 million, with an estimated cash value of $252.4 million.