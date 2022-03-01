19-year-old arrested for explosive devices at ASU dorm

TEMPE, AZ — A man is facing charges after police found explosive devices in his dorm room at Arizona State University in Tempe.

At about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the ASU Police Department was alerted to a social media post that showed a resident holding two explosive devices at the Palo Verde East Residence Halls.

Police later identified the person as 19-year-old Logan Reynolds of Santa Barbara, California.

When officers made contact, Reynolds admitted he made the devices and told officers where they were located within his dorm room, according to a police report.

He reportedly mentioned he had no ill intentions and that he made the devices for entertainment purposes only.

Reynolds was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on two counts of misconduct involving weapons.