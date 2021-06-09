13-year-old girl reported missing after leaving Phoenix group home

TEMPE, AZ — Parents, friends, teachers, and community members are searching for 13-year-old Chloe Shewbridge of Tempe.

The teenager went missing on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. after escaping from the Florence Crittenton Group Home. She was last seen near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Police say Shrewbridge left the facility with another teenager. The other teen returned to the facility but Shrewbridge did not.

“She needs to know that we love her and we want her home. Mom and Dad desperately want her to come home, “ said Jacque Chapman, a family friend who was leading up search efforts near Rural Road and the Loop 202.

Shewbridge does not have a cell phone and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police.