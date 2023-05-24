Two teens facing possible charge after Black doll found hanging by rope at Queen Creek High School

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Two students are facing possible charges after a doll was found hanging by a rope at Queen Creek High School, according to police.

The Queen Creek Unified School District says that during a routine morning check earlier this week, security personnel found the Black doll with a jump rope around it, hanging in a student restroom. The School Resource Officer was notified and the Queen Creek Police Department was contacted to investigate.

As part of their investigation, police say they are submitting referrals to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for charges related to interference and disruption of an educational institution.

"Disciplinary action" was taken against the students as well by the district. What those disciplinary actions are were not immediately available.

The Queen Creek Unified School District released the following statement related to this incident:

"Earlier this week, during a routine security check right at the start of the school day, Queen Creek High School security personnel found a black children’s doll with a jump rope around it in a student restroom. The School Resource officer and school staff were immediately notified and the Queen Creek Police Department was contacted to investigate. Queen Creek Unified School District denounces this behavior and strictly prohibits bullying, harassment, intimidation and violence of any kind. School administration quickly identified the students involved and staff took disciplinary action based on the QCUSD Handbook which outlines discipline policies."