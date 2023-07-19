Watch Now
Town of Queen Creek now receiving water from Colorado River

This purchase represents about 10% of the water they use annually, water director says
The Town of Queen Creek is officially receiving water from the Colorado River as it moves away from groundwater reliance.
Posted at 9:53 AM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 12:53:37-04

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — The Town of Queen Creek is officially receiving water from the Colorado River as it moves away from groundwater reliance.

The town said Tuesday afternoon that it went through an extensive review period regarding the purchase of water rights from a property owner in Cibola Valley in La Paz County.

The move was approved by the Arizona Department of Water Resources and the Bureau of Reclamation.

Mayor Julia Wheatley said Wednesday that the transferred water will be delivered to Queen Creek via the Central Arizona Project canal system.

This purchase represents about 10% of the water they use annually.

Paul Gardner, the town’s water director, said much larger water acquisitions are said to be in the works. They are trying to substitute their use of groundwater for renewable supplies and diversify their “water portfolio.”

They hope to only need 10% of their groundwater supplies in the future.

Arizona officials recently announced the state will no longer grant certifications for new developments within the Phoenix area, as groundwater rapidly disappears amid years of water overuse and climate change-driven drought.

