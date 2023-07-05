The Pick ticket sold in Queen Creek hits $2.9M jackpot

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — If you recently bought a The Pick ticket in Queen Creek, you might be a new millionaire!

Arizona Lottery says a ticket sold at Fry’s Marketplace at Ellsworth and Riggs roads in Queen Creek hit the $2.9 million jackpot on Monday, July 3.

The winning numbers were 4, 5, 11, 15, 19, and 35.

The annuity prize option is $2.9 million over 30 years. The cash prize option is $1,567,567.60.

Wednesday and Friday’s lottery drawings offer more chances to become a millionaire.

The July 5 Powerball drawing has an estimated $546 million jackpot.

On Friday, July 7, the Mega Millions drawing has a jackpot currently up to $427 million.