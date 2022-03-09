San Tan Valley boy, Jacob Pierson, reported missing after he was last seen riding his bike

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 10-year-old boy reported missing from San Tan Valley on Tuesday.

Jacob Pierson was reportedly last seen riding his bicycle in the Laredo Ranch community near Schnepf Road and Laredo Ranch Drive.

He was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

PCSO

PCSO says Pierson was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt, blue jeans, black Vans shoes, and a red and black hat. He is about 4 feet, 9 inches tall, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call PCSO at 520-866-5111.