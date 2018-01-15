Runner from England surprises Queen Creek girl with special gift

QUEEN CREEK, AZ - One woman flew all the way from England to run the Rock 'N' Roll Marathon -- and to give a Queen Creek girl she had never met an extra special gift.

Newell Barney Middle School student Kylie Laflamme suffers from Leighs Like Syndrome, a mitochondrial disease affecting mental and movement abilities.

A couple years ago, Laflamme's family connected with runner Louise Henderson through an organization called IRun4. Henderson, who has been running in Laflamme's honor for two years, made the trek to Phoenix over the weekend for the Rock 'N' Roll marathon -- and to meet Laflamme in person for the first time.

Even more, Henderson surprised her with a special tandem bike of her own. It was funded with help from Laflamme's classmates who raised money by running laps in PE class.

Now, the Laflamme family is hoping to pay it forward by getting a special tandem bike for another child through a GoFundMe page.