Runner from England surprises Queen Creek girl with special gift

abc15.com staff
12:30 PM, Jan 15, 2018
28 mins ago
pinal county | queen creek | southeast valley
Queen Creek Unified Schools
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Queen Creek Unified Schools
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

QUEEN CREEK, AZ - One woman flew all the way from England to run the Rock 'N' Roll Marathon -- and to give a Queen Creek girl she had never met an extra special gift. 

Newell Barney Middle School student Kylie Laflamme suffers from Leighs Like Syndrome, a mitochondrial disease affecting mental and movement abilities.

A couple years ago, Laflamme's family connected with runner Louise Henderson through an organization called IRun4. Henderson, who has been running in Laflamme's honor for two years, made the trek to Phoenix over the weekend for the Rock 'N' Roll marathon -- and to meet Laflamme in person for the first time. 

Even more, Henderson surprised her with a special tandem bike of her own. It was funded with help from Laflamme's classmates who raised money by running laps in PE class. 

Now, the Laflamme family is hoping to pay it forward by getting a special tandem bike for another child through a GoFundMe page

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ