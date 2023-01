QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Queen Creek police have been serving their community for one year, and on their anniversary, they are introducing two new four-legged members of their team.

In a Facebook post, the department introduced Obi and Jack, the force's two new K-9s.

Obi will be handled by officer Deanna Kuhn. Officer Ryan Grossman will be Jack's handler.

On January 11, 2022, the Queen Creek Police Department officially began protecting and serving the southeast Valley community.