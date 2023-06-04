Queen Creek firefighter hurt battling early morning house fire

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A Queen Creek firefighter was hurt battling a house fire early Sunday morning.

Town officials say the blaze broke out at a home near Rittenhouse and Ocotillo roads.

Crews responded to a working house fire at the 21500 block of east Camacho. The house was reported to be evacuated before units arrived. One QC firefighter sustained minor injuries and was transported as a precaution.



Media staging at 215th Way south of Camacho. pic.twitter.com/kTVckvexnK — Town of Queen Creek (@TownofQC) June 4, 2023

The firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The people in the home reportedly got out before fire crews got to the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.