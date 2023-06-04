Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsQueen Creek News

Actions

Queen Creek firefighter hurt battling early morning house fire

No other injuries were reported
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Fire truck
Posted at 8:51 AM, Jun 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-04 11:51:32-04

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A Queen Creek firefighter was hurt battling a house fire early Sunday morning.

Town officials say the blaze broke out at a home near Rittenhouse and Ocotillo roads.

The firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The people in the home reportedly got out before fire crews got to the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 Water Drive benefiting St. Vincent de Paul!