QUEEN CREEK, AZ - A child has been taken to the hospital after being found in a pool of an unincorporated area near Queen Creek.

According to Queen Creek Fire and Medical officials, a three-year-old boy was found in a pool for an unknown amount of time. The incident happened near Hunt Highway and Sossaman Road.

Officials say CPR was initiated, but the child was unresponsive.

A Maricopa County Sheriff's office spokesperson said the child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.