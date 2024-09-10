Queen Creek Council unanimously approves policy to ban DEI practices

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Queen Creek is denying the use of diversity, equity, and inclusion - or DEI - policies within the town. Last week, the Phoenix suburb became the first town or city in the state to implement such policies, according to the Goldwater Institute, a conservative and libertarian think tank that has advocated against DEI policies and organization.

At its monthly town council meeting on September 4, all six members of the council who were present voted to implement a number of updates to Queen Creek's guidelines for its hiring and retention practices for jobs within the town.

While Queen Creek's Town Council is nonpartisan, DEI has been a target of many conservative restrictions and attacks in recent memory. Republicans in Arizona's legislature have pushed to remove DEI policies and practices within governments in the state.

A Republican-backed Senate bill earlier this year that attempted to outlaw any governmental entity in the state from using taxpayer dollars on DEI programs, along with other restrictions, never made it to the desk of Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Councilman Travis Padilla was the only member to speak on the proposal.

​"I personally feel like avoiding divisive actions that prevent people from reaching their potential, such as DEI - diversity equity and inclusion - and affirmative action, this is a road that we've seen America go down in both corporate America and in municipalities and governments and I personally believe it's been a cancer, it's been destructive," Padilla said.

DEI policies have become more widely implemented in the last decade, with the goal of fair participation and equitable representation of all groups and backgrounds. DEI was originally created to help employees who were dealing with newly-integrated workspaces, particularly in organizations that may have had a history of racism and discrimination.

Various studies talk about the potential benefits of the practice, but Padilla expressed during his remarks that he felt DEI policies do not help people to come together.

​"It divides us as people rather than unites us in focusing on what we can achieve as Americans," Padilla said.

Queen Creek's demographics show a vastly White majority: close to 73% White, according to the 2020 census. The largest minority group is Latino, making up about 16% of the town. Black residents make up only 3% of Queen Creek.

A media representative for Queen Creek emphasized that "merit-based" recruiting and training was already in place in the town, and that nothing would change with the council's vote.

That spokesperson also said Mayor Julia Wheatley was not available for an interview Monday.