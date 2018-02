QUEEN CREEK, AZ - The party is on in Queen Creek this weekend as the 4th annual Queen Creek Block Party gets underway.

The free event is happening at Town Center, Old Ellsworth Road between Rittenhouse and Ocotillo, from Noon to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 3rd.

Sports games, a kids zone, live music, a grilling competition between local grill masters, even a chicken wing eating contest will all take place in the heart of Queen Creek.

Those who display the ultimate team spirit showing off their favorite sports team will also have the chance to win prizes.

