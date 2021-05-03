Winning Powerball ticket worth $150K sold in the Valley

One lucky Valley resident scored a major win this weekend!

Arizona State Lottery officials said a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold for the Saturday, May 1, drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at a Safeway located near Queen Creek and Power roads in Queen Creek.

The numbers were 35, 36, 47, 61, 63 and Powerball number 3.

The ticket's cash prize was initially $50,000 but since the ticket also had Power Play, the prize tripled to $150,000.

As of Monday morning, the ticket remains unclaimed.

If you have the winning ticket, contact the Arizona Lottery.

