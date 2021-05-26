Watch
Pinal County deputies involved in deadly shooting in San Tan Valley

Pinal County deputies say they were involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning.
Posted at 5:20 AM, May 26, 2021
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies were involved in a deadly shooting during a domestic violence response early Wednesday morning.

According to PCSO, deputies were called to a home near Hunt Highway and Thompson Road around 1:45 a.m. where a domestic dispute occurred between a husband and wife.

Officials say the husband, who was apparently armed with a weapon, was reported to be the aggressor and became aggressive with deputies. The incident escalated and deputies used deadly force at the home.

The man was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment for injuries she suffered during the domestic violence incident.

No other information was immediately available and the investigation is still in the early stages.

