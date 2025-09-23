PCSO: 8-year-old student brought loaded firearm to Copper Basin elementary school

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an 8-year-old student reportedly brought a gun to a San Tan Valley elementary school on Monday.

The third-grader reportedly had a loaded firearm that the student was showing to friends on the campus of Copper Basin K-8 School, located within a neighborhood near Hunt Highway and Magma Road.

Officials say school employees intervened, secured the weapon, which was a 9mm handgun, and contacted law enforcement around 1 p.m.

The child did not make any threats toward students or staff.

PCSO says an investigation alongside the county attorney and the Arizona Department of Child Safety is underway.