One student dead, two hospitalized amid possible overdose at Canyon State Academy

The incident occurred Monday night
Posted at 11:20 AM, Oct 04, 2022
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — One student is dead and two others are hospitalized after a suspected drug overdose at a Queen Creek school.

On Monday night, police and medics were called to Canyon State Academy, near Ellsworth and Rittenhouse roads, for reports of students having a medical emergency.

Canyon State Academy is a private residential school, formerly the Arizona Boys Ranch, which serves male youth between the ages of 11-17.

Officials say three students were taken to a hospital, where one of them died.

The incident is being investigated as a possible overdose, according to Queen Creek police. The ages of the three students haven't been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

