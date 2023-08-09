New Queen Creek Sprouts location to open next week

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A new Sprouts location is set to open in the Southeast Valley next week.

The company announced Wednesday it will open its newest location near Gantzel and Combs roads in Queen Creek on Friday, August 18.

A ribbon cutting will be held at 6:45 that morning, followed by the store opening for the first time at 7 a.m.

“We are so proud to welcome another Sprouts Farmers Market to the Town of Queen Creek,” said Julia Wheatley mayor of Queen Creek. “In addition to providing fresh, healthy, and specialty foods to our residents, Sprouts is bringing 100 jobs to our community. Queen Creek is proud to grow and attract businesses that enhance the quality of life for our residents, and we're excited for the success of the Vineyard Towne Center development and its anchor store, Sprouts."

The store will have multiple family-friendly activities throughout the weekend to celebrate its opening.

There will be games, face paintings, and multiple giveaways, including a reusable goodie bag with samples for some shoppers, along with a chance to win a $500 Sprouts gift card.

The new Sprouts location will be open each day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.