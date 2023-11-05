MCSO searching for missing teen last seen near Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a teenage girl last seen in Queen Creek Saturday night.

MCSO says 13-year-old Rylee Moore was last seen near Sossaman Road and Indiana Avenue around 11 p.m.

She reportedly left her home in an unknown direction on foot, and she did not have anything with her.

Rylee was last seen wearing a bright orange shirt with the word "mojo" on the front, and the number 24 on the back. She was reportedly not wearing shoes, and she does not have a cell phone with her.

If you have any information on where she may be, you are asked to call MCSO at 602-876-1011 and reference report #IR23-028437.