QUEEN CREEK, AZ - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office conducted an active shooter drill in Queen Creek on Tuesday.

The drill at Queen Creek High School was conducted by the MCSO Tactical Operations teams, deputies, school administrators and volunteer role players.

"We want to assure the community that we are going to be prepared for a real-life situation," said Sheriff Paul Penzone.

The drill happened during the school’s spring break period. Students and staff were not on campus.