MCSO: Armed robbers tie up residents at Queen Creek home, multiple people arrested

QUEEN CREEK, AZ - Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after armed suspects stormed into a home in Queen Creek and tied up the residents.

Officials say deputies responded to an emergency call at 4:41 a.m. for a home invasion and armed robbery in a neighborhood near Chandler Heights and Hawes roads in Queen Creek.

The victims were home at the time with their patio door open.

Authorities say one woman and two men walked in wearing masks and were armed. One of the suspects reportedly fired a round into the bedroom floor during the incident.

The suspects tied up the victims and ransacked the house. There were no injuries to the residents, officials say.

The suspects eventually fled the scene after stealing two of the victim's cars, officials said.

The victims were able to untie themselves and ran to a neighbors house to call 911.

Deputies say multiple arrests have been made in this case; however, the investigation remains an ongoing. Several police agencies are working together on this case in search of any additional associated crimes.

MCSO is assuring the town of Queen Creek that this was an "isolated incident" and that there is no further danger to the community.