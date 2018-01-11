VIDEO: Pursuit suspect drives wrong-way, through fences in the southeast Valley

Mesa police said the incident started with a report of a stolen vehicle from the Salt River Police Department.
A Mesa patrol unit located the vehicle and tried to pull it over, but it failed to stop. The Mesa unit did not pursue the suspect at that time, but it was located a short time later leading to a pursuit involving several agencies.
Aerial footage showed multiple police cars following the silver SUV as it sped through the southeast Valley Wednesday evening. A police helicopter could also be seen tracking the vehicle.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office eventually arrested the two suspects after they crashed their vehicle near Ironwood and Guadalupe.
Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies also assisted in the situation.