Get a sugar rush at the S'more Sweets Festival this weekend in Queen Creek

7:47 AM, Jan 24, 2018
QUEEN CREEK, AZ - Does a weekend of cotton candy towers, cupcakes and never-ending sweet treats sound like fun?

Founders Park in Queen Creek will be transformed into a candy lover's paradise featuring sugar, spice and everything nice. From 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. you can satisfy your sweet tooth by taking a stroll through the "lollipop forest" or the "cupcake commons" as you explore and taste your way to a sugar rush. 

Carnival rides and games will be on hand to help burn off some of those calories and you can even take part in a pie-eating contest. To purchase tickets to S'more Sweets Festival and to learn more, click here.

Founders Park is located at 22407 S Ellsworth Rd. in Queen Creek. 

 

