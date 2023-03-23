Child hospitalized after being found underwater in bathtub in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — A four-year-old boy has been taken to a hospital after being found unresponsive in a bathtub.

Around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, emergency crews were called to a home near Mountain Vista Boulevard and Hunt Highway for reports of a drowning.

Pinal County Sheriff's deputies arrived just before Rural Metro and initiated CPR on the child. Crews with Rural Metro noted the child was unresponsive but had a weak pulse.

The boy was rushed to Banner Ironwood Hospital before being flown to Phoenix Children's hospital for further treatment.

The child's current condition is unclear.

Officials with Rural Metro say it isn't known how long the child was underwater.

Other details of the incident remain under investigation.