Child hospitalized after being found underwater in bathtub in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A 4-year-old boy has been taken to a hospital after being found unresponsive in a bathtub.

At about 12:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to a home near Mountain Vista Boulevard and Hunt Highway for reports of a drowning.

Pinal County Sheriff's deputies arrived just before Rural Metro and initiated CPR on the child. Crews with Rural Metro noted the child was unresponsive but had a weak pulse.

The boy was rushed to Banner Ironwood Hospital where medical staff was able to establish a steady pulse. The boy was then flown to Phoenix Children's hospital for further treatment.

The current status of the child is unclear.

Officials with Rural Metro say it's unknown how long the child was underwater.

Other details of the incident remain under investigation.