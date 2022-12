QUEEN CREEK, AZ — An eight-month-old is expected to be okay after a near-drowning Sunday in Queen Creek.

Queen Creek Fire officials say it happened near Hawes Road and Queen Creek Road.

They say the family was able to get the young child out of the water quickly and administer CPR.

The baby is awake, breathing, and doing okay according to emergency officials. The child is being transported to the hospital as a precaution.

The incident is still under investigation.