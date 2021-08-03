Principal of Mesa school accused of sexual misconduct

CHANDLER, AZ — The principal of a Mesa school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a minor.

Authorities say in June of 2021, police were made aware of an alleged sexual assault between an adult male and juvenile.

Police say the investigation revealed Victor Zamora, a teacher and school principal at Legacy Academy International, had inappropriate relations with a teenage boy in both Chandler and Mesa.

Officials say on numerous occasions, Zamora would pick up the victim from his home in Chandler, taking the victim to dinner and his office in Mesa.

Investigators say they later identified a second victim, who attended Legacy Academy International and who was sexually assaulted at the private school.

Officers gathered enough evidence to arrest Zamora at his home in Mesa on July 22.

Police say in addition to his work at the school, Zamora was also active as a youth leader in various religious communities in the East Valley.

Zamora was booked into the county jail for 15 counts of sexual conduct with a minor, a class 2 felony, and is being held on a $1,000,000 dollar bond.

According to court paperwork, Zamora is also in the country illegally. His Visa expired in 2019.

Police say officers in Chandler, Mesa, and Gilbert are working to locate additional victims in each jurisdiction.

Anyone with information can contact the Chandler Police at 480-782-4130, Mesa Police at 480-644-2211, or the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500.