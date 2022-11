MESA — A woman is dead after a shooting in the parking lot area of a Hobby Lobby in Mesa Monday.

Just before 9:30 a.m., Mesa police were called to the area of Greenfield and Baseline roads for reports of a shooting.

Officials say a 61-year-old woman was shot and killed. Her 24-year-old son was also shot and taken to a hospital where he is expected to survive.

An elderly man has been detained. The relationship between the three is unclear.

No other information has been released.