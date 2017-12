MESA, AZ - Mesa police say a woman is dead after a stabbing at a Mesa home on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to a home near Greenfield Road and Southern Avenue around 11:30 p.m. after a man called police saying he stabbed his wife and himself.

A woman was found dead inside the house and a man was also at the home. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say evidence from the scene appears to match the caller's story.

No other injuries were reported and police say no one else appears to have been involved.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with ABC15 for updates.