Woman facing arson charges for allegedly setting multiple fires in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A woman is facing arson charges for allegedly setting multiple fires in Mesa.

According to court paperwork, at about 9:30 a.m. on May 20, Mesa police were called to the area of 82nd Street and University Drive for reports of a fire.

Several callers reported seeing a woman lighting desert brush on fire with a lighter.

When officers arrived they were flagged down by a witness who pointed to the middle of the desert field and said the woman, later identified as 28-year-old Amanda Calimeri, was lighting fires.

The witness claimed to see Calimeri light multiple fires on the property before the officer arrived.

At that point, the officer spotted multiple, unconnected fires burning on the lot.

The officer then ran into the field and toward where Calimeri was located and found her crouched down by a patch of desert brush, lighting it on fire with a lighter.

Calimeri allegedly admitted to the officer that she intentionally started multiple fires.

A total of seven separate fires on the property were put out by the Mesa Fire Department.

Officials have not said why they believe Calimeri allegedly set the fires. No other details have been released.

She is facing seven counts of arson-related charges.