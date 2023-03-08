Watch Now
Woman burned, 13 displaced after overnight condo fire in Mesa

The cause of the fire is under investigation
Mesa Fire and Rescue officials say the blaze happened at a four-unit complex near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive.
Posted at 5:02 AM, Mar 08, 2023
MESA, AZ — A woman was burned and more than a dozen people are displaced after an overnight condo fire in Mesa.

Mesa Fire and Medical officials say the blaze happened at a four-unit complex near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive.

Thirteen people, including four kids, got out of the burning condo structure safely, but one woman suffered burns to her hands while attempting to put out the flames.

Fire officials say the woman is in stable condition at a hospital.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined but it does not seem suspicious, according to the initial investigation.

