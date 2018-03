MESA, AZ - Police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash from 2016 in Mesa.

Mesa police said William Hawkins Jr. was walking in the area of Alma School Road and University Drive on March 6, 2016, when he was hit and killed by a passing vehicle.

According to Mesa police, 34-year-old Felicia Hernandez was identified as the driver based on a tip from Silent Witness.

Police said Hernandez admitted to hitting and killing Hawkins during a police interview.

Hernandez was booked for one count of leaving the scene of a deadly accident.