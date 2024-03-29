WATCH: Mesa schools to begin distributing feminine hygiene products for free

MESA, AZ — Mesa Public Schools will soon start offering free feminine hygiene products to make sure more needs of its students and staff are met.

The district says there is a higher absenteeism rate for those who can’t afford personal products, and thanks to a grant, schools will be able to more widely distribute them at no cost.

“This is the first time for Mesa Public Schools to do this at this scale,” said Renee Parker, with Mesa Public Schools. “We have partnered with other nonprofit organizations… It was never enough to meet the needs of the students. This grant really provides us the opportunity to fill in those needs.”

ABC15 talked with members of the district Thursday about the product distribution and the benefits it will have for those who need it.

The organization sent ABC15 a statement saying in part:

“As a nonprofit, we have been working for years to try to increase the availability of menstrual products in Arizona via legislative policy and funding. It was a great win to have funding for the purchase of period product dispenser machines included in the budget for distribution to the Department of Education because this is a great need student in schools across the state of Arizona have. It is hoped this is only the beginning of additional measures that will be taken to ensure greater availability of menstrual supplies for not only students but all community members who deserve to have the ability to care for their periods safely and with dignity.”