VIDEO: Individual taken into custody amid stolen vehicle pursuit through the Valley

MESA, AZ — The Mesa Police Department followed a stolen vehicle suspect through the Valley Monday.

The incident began around 3 p.m. when officers attempted to stop a gold SUV near Broadway and Dobson roads, but the driver refused and sped off.

According to Mesa police, the vehicle then drove through parts of Tempe and Scottsdale, following on the ground until their air support had a visual on the vehicle.

Shortly after 4 p.m., after being seen driving recklessly across the Valley, a man fled the vehicle into a private business near Pima and Indian Bend roads.

Video in the player above shows portions of the incident.

After a short period of time, authorities were seen taking him into custody.

Police escort man out of building after police pursuit

Officials say they do not believe there were any injuries in the incident.

The scene is considered secure by police as they continue to investigate.