VIDEO: Several mobile homes involved in fire in east Mesa

MESA, AZ — A large fire burned for over an hour Thursday afternoon at a mobile home park near US 60 and Sossaman Road.

Heavy fire in east Mesa near US-60 and Sossaman Road

The Mesa Fire Department says at least two mobile homes caught fire during the incident.

All residents appear to be out of the mobile homes that caught fire. Fire crews are working to evacuate nearby units and keep the fire from spreading. No injuries have been reported to any residents or first responders.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.