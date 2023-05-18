Watch Now
VIDEO: Several mobile homes involved in fire in east Mesa

Near US 60 and Sossaman Road
This is happening near the US-60 and Sossaman Road. Mesa fire tells ABC15 it's a trailer fire.
Posted at 1:54 PM, May 18, 2023
MESA, AZ — A large fire burned for over an hour Thursday afternoon at a mobile home park near US 60 and Sossaman Road.

The Mesa Fire Department says at least two mobile homes caught fire during the incident.

All residents appear to be out of the mobile homes that caught fire. Fire crews are working to evacuate nearby units and keep the fire from spreading. No injuries have been reported to any residents or first responders.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

